Better Call Saul Season 6 trailer offers a sneak peek at the plotline

AMC finally released the trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6, offering a sneak peek at the season's storyline and cast. The much anticipated sixth and final season is set to premiere on April 18, 2022, in the United States, and will consist of 13 episodes split into two parts. The second half of the season will premiere on July 11, 2022.

The trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 was released on March 10, 2022. The series' final season will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into a criminal lawyer called Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul Season 6 tracks Jimmy and Saul as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the center of her own existential crisis.

The fantastic newly released trailer depicts Jimmy and Kim appear to be moving forward with the plot against Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), who simultaneously seems to be planning to hit back at Saul with a lawsuit. Watch the trailer below.

The television series is a spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad (crime drama) created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, who would transform into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will continue from Tony Dalton's character from the end of Season 5 story. He is back to take revenge. Season 5 concludes with Nacho Varga trying to kill Lalo, who would eventually escape without any injuries. He escapes through a secret tunnel underneath his bathtub and kills many people one by one, including the shooter who was hired to shoot him. But the shooter does not know who is behind the master plan.

The cast of Better Call Saul Season 6 includes Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Vega), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), among others.

