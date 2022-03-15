Soni Razdan pens birthday poem, explains meaning of daughter Alia's name

Actor Alia Bhatt received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned 29 on Tuesday, but what caught social media attention was her mother Soni Razdan's heartfelt poetry for her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni Razdan penned special poetry for her younger daughter, through which she explained the meaning behind her name.

Alongside a childhood picture of Alia and one from her first film 'Student of the Year', Soni penned, "To my dearest Alia on her birthday." The poem read, "Alia means 'exalted' and that you most certainly are, apart from the fact that today you're a bright star. When we named you we didn't have a clue, that this is what your name meant, and that it might come true. All we knew about you was that you were so sweet, so cute and so cuddly and adorable and neat."

She continued, "And then you grew up to be a lovely person, kind and considerate and balanced and so certain, of what it was you wanted and what was right and wrong. And how to go about making life into a song, a song of beauty and of love, and of so much caring. One thing is for certain, your life's all about the sharing." Concluding the note, Soni wrote, "To you on your birthday I wish you so much love, from all of the earth and the heavens above. Always remember there's one thing that's true, and that is that you are just perfect as YOU. You're special, you're fabulous, you're super and fantabulous. You're super-cali- fragilous, and expi-Alia-docillous."

She also wrote a message that read, "Happy Birthday dearest one, Your loving Mama." Alia also commented by writing "Mommy" along with several heart icons in her reaction to the poem in the comments section.

Soni shares daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt with husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. On the work front, Alia has recently enthralled everyone with her stellar performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will be next seen in 'RRR', and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)