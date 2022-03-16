Whitney Houston's death anniversary to be commemorated with special featuring unseen footage

Left Menu

A one-hour special that will feature never before seen interview moments of late American singer-songwriter Whitney Houston will air on CBS next month to commemorate her 10-year death anniversary.

A one-hour special that will feature never before seen interview moments of late American singer-songwriter Whitney Houston will air on CBS next month to commemorate her 10-year death anniversary. According to Deadline, the special titled 'Whitney, A Look Back' has been produced by Entertainment Tonight and consists of footage from ET's vault. It will air on April 2 at 8 pm ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

'Whitney, A Look Back' will include what producers call lost performances and rare moments alongside new interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. The one-hour-long special will also explore new details about the days leading up to and following the singer's demise. Houston had died at age 48 on February 11, 2012, after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room, with toxicology reports indicating multiple drug use.

As per Deadline, Erin Johnson has served as executive producer while Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace are co-executive producers on 'Whitney, A Look Back'. (ANI)

