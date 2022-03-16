Left Menu

Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi for 'Godfather' shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film Godfather, which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi.The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumarans Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here.Welcome aboard Godfather, bhai BeingSalmanKhan

Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film ''Godfather'', which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi.

The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial ''Lucifer'', which featured Mohanlal in the lead. In ''Godfather'', Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here.

''Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience,'' the actor wrote on Wednesday.

''Godfather'' also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Khan was last seen on the big screen in ''Antim: The Final Truth''.

