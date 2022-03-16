Left Menu

Diddy, Samuel L Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis to present awards at Oscars 2022

Hollywood bigwigs like Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the latest group of stars who are set to present awards during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Hollywood bigwigs like Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the latest group of stars who are set to present awards during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced on Tuesday that at this year's Academy Awards Woody Harrelson, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shawn Mendes and Halle Bailey will also be taking the stage.

The latest names will join the previously announced presenters including Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Rami Malek, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo, among several others. The Oscars often have the prior year's acting winners present the acting awards. Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This year's show has made headlines recently for its controversial decision to have several crafts categories not presented live during the ABC telecast. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce. The show will air live on March 27, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. (ANI)

