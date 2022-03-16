Vijay Subramaniam launches independent content incubator 29SeptemberWorks

Former Amazon Prime Video India's content head Vijay Subramaniam on Wednesday announced that he was launching an independent venture in 29SeptemberWorks, which will work towards developing, curating, financing and producing multi-platform content for the Indian market.

Subramaniam's new enterprise, headquartered in Bengaluru with a presence in Chennai and Kochi, will be a platform-agnostic creator-enabler with a focus on working with fresh and established creators and producers to enable them to develop and showcase their work to a pan-Indian market.

''Indian content is at its tipping point moment. On one side is a massive and entertainment-hungry population and on the other side is some of the finest content-creating minds that the world has seen. 29SeptemberWorks is slated to be a new-age entertainment company that will leverage the best of these two worlds to empower and enable storytellers, especially from the South of India, both in front and behind the camera, to take their craft pan-India and to the world,'' Subramaniam, Founder & Managing Director, 29SeptemberWorks, said in a statement.

Subramaniam, who has previously worked in leadership roles across the Star Network, MTV Networks, Disney India and most recently, Amazon Prime Video, hopes to leverage his experience in the industry to create a bridge between creators and customers.

29SeptemberWorks is already underway with its first slate that features films in Malayalam and Tamil, and series in Tamil and Kannada.

