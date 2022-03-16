Apple orders Spanish-language series 'Midnight Family'

Streamer Apple TV Plus has announced a Spanish-language original series, titled ''Midnight Family''.

In a statement, the company said it has ordered 10 episodes of the series, which is inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name and comes from creator Gibran Portela.

The series is currently in production in Mexico City and will feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, led by actor Joaquin Cosio.

''Roma'' star Yalitza Aparicio will also feature along with Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Itzan Escamilla, José María de Tavira, Oscar Jaenada, Dolores Heredia, Mariana Gomez and newcomer Sergio Bautista.

''Midnight Family'' follows Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family's privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramon (Cosio) and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Portela has created the show with Julio Rojas. Natalia Beristain will serve as showrunner and director.

"Midnight Family" is produced by Apple, Fremantle, and Fabula.

