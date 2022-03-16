Alia Bhatt shares happy moments from 29th birthday

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one happy 29-year-old woman who has recently garnered immense appreciation for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:58 IST
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one happy 29-year-old woman who has recently garnered immense appreciation for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actor, who rang in her 29th birthday on Tuesday with her family in the Maldives, has posted a heartwarming video montage from the day, to thank all her followers for their love.

The video, which she set to the song 'At My Worst' by Pink Sweat$, captured beautiful pictures of smiling Alia by the beach, glimpses of her dancing on a yacht, watching TV sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', going to the pool and posing with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, she penned, "this is 29. thank you for all the love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbJ4-nTgLaQ/ Meanwhile, on her birthday, Alia introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

