Sanjay Dutt wraps first schedule of 'Ghudchadhi'

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday concluded the first schedule of his next film ''Ghudchadhi''.

The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the update on the movie, being directed by Binoy Gandhi.

''Here's to wrapping the first schedule of #Ghudchadi in the beautiful cities of Delhi and Jaipur. On to the next one,'' Dutt wrote along with a photo with the film's cast and crew.

''Ghudchadhi'' will also feature actor Raveena Tandon.

Dutt's upcoming releases include ''KGF Chapter 2'', ''Prithviraj'', ''Shamshera'' and ''Toolsidas Junior''.

The actor was last seen in ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'', which was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar last year.

