Isla Fisher boards Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx's 'Strays'

Hollywood star Isla Fisher has joined the cast of live-action/CGI hybrid movie ''Strays''.

The adult comedy film, which comes from filmmaker Josh Greenbaum of ''Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'', will voice star actors Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park.

Will Forte will star as a human character in the movie, written by Dan Perrault, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell voices the abandoned dog, while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte plays the nasty human owner.

The details of Fisher's character have been kept under wraps.

''Strays'' will be produced by Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier and Greenbaum along with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood.

The film will be released by Universal in June 2023.

Fisher, known for movies such as ''Confessions of a Shopaholic'', ''Wedding Crashers'' and ''Now You See Me'', currently stars Josh Gad in Peacock miniseries ''Wolf Like Me''.

