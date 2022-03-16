Left Menu

Paul Wesley cast to portray James T Kirk for season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Hollywood actor Paul Wesley has been cast in the iconic role of James T. Kirk for the upcoming second season of 'Star Trek

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:11 IST
Paul Wesley cast to portray James T Kirk for season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Paul Wesley has been cast in the iconic role of James T. Kirk for the upcoming second season of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'. According to Variety, the show's first season is due to premiere on Paramount Plus on May 5. Its second season was announced back in January, with that season already under production.

'Strange New Worlds' tells the story of Captain Christopher Pike prior to Kirk becoming captain of the Enterprise. Wesley, who is now the third actor to play Kirk in a live-action project, will appear as a young version of the character. Previously, William Shatner has played Kirk in the original 'Star Trek' series as well as in multiple films. Following him, Chris Pine has played Kirk in three 'Star Trek' films to date, with a fourth on the way.

As per Variety, 'Strange New Worlds' stars Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

