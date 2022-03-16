Left Menu

Matt Bomer in negotiations to join Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'

Actor Matt Bomer is in early talks to join Bradley Cooper's upcoming Netflix biopic 'Maestro', a film about the late music giant Leonard Bernstein.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:22 IST
Matt Bomer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Matt Bomer is in early talks to join Bradley Cooper's upcoming Netflix biopic 'Maestro', a film about the late music giant Leonard Bernstein. According to Variety, if the deal closes Bomer will play one of Bernstein's lovers. The casting of the actor opposite Cooper, who will play the lead and has co-written the screenplay, was suggested by multiple sources.

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at age 72, was married to artist Felicia Montealegre, to be played by Carey Mulligan, and they had three children together. However, it was revealed after Bernstein's death that his wife acknowledged that he was gay and had sexual relationships with men. Bernstein never publicly confirmed he was gay. Scott Stuber, the head of global films at Netflix had updated Variety in December on the pre-production of 'Maestro', saying, "We've done a lot of work on the makeup. We've done a lot of work on the voice. I'm excited to see someone so deeply focused on creating a story that means so much to him. And Carey Mulligan is an incredible actress."

As per the outlet, with filming beginning in May, 'Maestro' won't be in theatres and on Netflix until at least 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

