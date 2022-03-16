Left Menu

Centre ‘weaponising’ pain of Kashmiri Pandits by promoting ‘Kashmir Files’, says Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:42 IST
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The aggressive manner in which the Centre is promoting 'The Kashmir Files' film and "weaponising" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes its "ill intention" obvious, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, the Centre is "deliberately tearing them apart".

"The manner in which GOI (government of India) is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

