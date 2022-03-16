SheThePeople's Women Writer's Prize for Sarah Joseph

Left Menu

Malayalam author Sarah Joseph was named the winner of SheThePeoples inaugural Women Writers Prize 2021 for her novel Budhini on Wednesday.The book, translated from Malayalam by Sangeetha Sreenivasan, was chosen from a shortlist of six works by a jury comprising Preeti Gill, G Sampath and Lakshmi Subodh.According to Gill The story of Budhini encapsulates India, an India that is still largely unknown and silent, whose stories are still not a part of our so-called mainstream.

Malayalam author Sarah Joseph was named the winner of SheThePeople's inaugural Women Writer's Prize 2021 for her novel ''Budhini'' on Wednesday.

The book, translated from Malayalam by Sangeetha Sreenivasan, was chosen from a shortlist of six works by a jury comprising Preeti Gill, G Sampath and Lakshmi Subodh.

According to Gill: ''The story of 'Budhini' encapsulates India, an India that is still largely unknown and silent, whose stories are still not a part of our so-called mainstream. A strong, wonderfully written story told with empathy, it enriches our perception and understanding of an India that we often ignore.'' The other shortlisted works were: ''A Mirror Made of Rain'' (Naheed Phiroze Patel); ''A Red-necked Green Bird'' (Ambai, translated by GJV Prasad); ''Sisterhood of Swans'' (Selma Carvalho); ''The Begum and the Dastan'' (Tarana Khan); and ''What We Know About Her'' (Krupa Ge).

Published by Penguin Random House India, ''Budhini'' reimagines a real incident when Jawaharlal Nehru visited Jharkhand to inaugurate a dam across the Damodar river in 1959. Fifteen-year-old Budhini was chosen by the Damodar Valley Corporation to welcome the prime minister.

Budhini garlanded Nehru, for which she was ostracised from her village as this was seen as an act of marriage.

''A story of perennial appeal, 'Budhini' is a winner in every way. Our heartfelt congratulations to Sarah Joseph, the author of this wonderful book, and translator Sangeetha Sreenivasan,'' said prize founder Shaili Chopra.

Known for her feminist works, Joseph has won various prizes, including the Sahitya Akademi Award.

The Women Writer's Prize, which carries a cash amount of Rs 50,000, aims to recognise the works of women writers and their worldview. The selection of works spans from debut novels to translated ones of experienced authors, tracing stories from across the globe and deeply focusing on their tapestry of experience and imagination.

