Release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a 'ray of light', Foundation CEO says

"In a time when the world is in turmoil and the news has been consistently bleak, Nazanin's freedom is a ray of light and hope," he said in a statement. "Her reunion with her family cannot come soon enough, and we cannot wait to have her back with us at the Thomson Reuters Foundation whenever she is ready." The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity organisation that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

