Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi refutes reports about joining Pawan Kalyan's next movie

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday dismissed the reports that he will be featuring in a Telugu movie with South superstar Pawan Kalyan.There were reports earlier in the day, stating that the Mirzapur star has joined the cast of Kalyans next film, titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan someday soon.Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. Im an admirer of his work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:23 IST
Pankaj Tripathi refutes reports about joining Pawan Kalyan's next movie
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday dismissed the reports that he will be featuring in a Telugu movie with South superstar Pawan Kalyan.

There were reports earlier in the day, stating that the ''Mirzapur'' star has joined the cast of Kalyan's next film, titled ''Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh''.

In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan ''someday soon''.

''Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I’m an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately it’s not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon,'' the 45-year-old actor said.

Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ''Bachchhan Pandey'', in which he co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The actor will also star with Kumar in ''Oh My God 2'', which is currently in production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022