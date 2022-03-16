Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke wish Indian fans Holi ahead of 'Moon Knight' launch

Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Wednesday sent best wishes to their Indian fans for the festival of Holi, ahead of the release of their much-awaited series ''Moon Knight''.

In a video posted on the official YouTube account of the streamer, the actors appeared together and extended greetings to their fans. Both Isaac, known for starring in films like ''Dune'' and the ''Star Wars'' franchise and Hawke, who has headlined the popular ''Before'' trilogy, enjoy a loyal fan following in the country.

''Namastey India and a very Happy Holi, this is Oscar Isaac and (I'm) Ethan Hawke and we are here to bring you one more reason to celebrate. 'Moon Knight', a brand new superhero story from Marvel Studios, is here,'' the duo said. Hawke said the series promises a ''whole new world of heroes and villains unlike anything you've ever seen before''.

''We're excited to bring this new story to millions of fans in India and we hope that you love and enjoy it,'' Isaac added. ''Moon Knight'', which hails from Marvel Studios, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

The series follows Issac's Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life.

Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Mohamed Diab and the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer of the show, which is based on the Marvel comics character.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)