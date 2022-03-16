Left Menu

Ballerina, war critic Smirnova quits Bolshoi to join Dutch national ballet

"It is a privilege to have her dance with our company in the Netherlands — even if the circumstances that drove this move are incredibly sad," said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen in a statement. Smirnova, 30, left Russia in March.

16-03-2022
Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has quit the Bolshoi and will join the Dutch National Ballet, the Dutch organization said on Wednesday. "It is a privilege to have her dance with our company in the Netherlands — even if the circumstances that drove this move are incredibly sad," said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen in a statement.

Smirnova, 30, left Russia in March. In a statement on her Telegram account republished by the Dutch dance troupe she said she was "against war with all the fibres of my soul." "I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements," she wrote. "But now I feel that a line has been drawn."

Smirnova is now physically in the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the ballet confirmed.

