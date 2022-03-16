Left Menu

Kirron Kher congratulates 'The Kashmir Files' team for chronicling humanitarian crisis ignored for years

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher voiced her support for Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:39 IST
Kirron Kher (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The movie that stars Kirron's husband Anupam Kher in the lead role had its theatrical release on March 11.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kirron congratulated the whole team of 'The Kashmir Files' and tweeted, "Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho." The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others in pivotal roles.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. According to estimates, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has entered the Rs 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

