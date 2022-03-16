Left Menu

Sharon Horgan, Michael Sheen set to headline Jack Thorne's 'Best Interests'

Actors Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are set to lead the Jack Thorne scripted drama 'Best Interests'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:09 IST
Actors Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are set to lead the Jack Thorne scripted drama 'Best Interests'. According to Deadline, the duo will play married couple Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters: Katie (Alison Oliver) and Marnie (Niamh Moriarty).

The logline obtained by the outlet reveals "Marnie has a life-threatening condition and doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. Thus begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision." Apart from Horgan and Sheen, the additional cast includes Noma Dumezweni, Chizzy Akudolu, Des McAleer, Mat Fraser, Gary Beadle, Jack Morris, Pippa Haywood, Shane Zaza, Lucian Msamati and Lisa McGrillis.

The series will be directed by Michael Keillor and produced by Jenny Frayn. Executive Producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner, Toby Bentley with Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One.

Filming is currently underway in London and the project is expected to air next year. (ANI)

