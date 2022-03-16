Left Menu

Film industry, armed forces have strong relationship: Army chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST
War movies such as Uri and Sher Shah have taken the challenges and sacrifices from the war zone to the masses and the film industry has a strong relationship with the armed forces, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Wednesday. ''The profession of arms and the cinema though diverse in their very nature have one thing in common, they both have contributed immensely to nation building,'' he said in his speech at an event of industry body FICCI.

A good movie will entertain, educate and inspire the audience in many ways, he mentioned.

''We have grown up watching war movies like Vijeta and Hindustan ki Kasam, but for the younger generation I have to mention Border, Uri and more recently Sher Shah,'' he noted.

These have taken the challenges and sacrifices from the war zone to the masses, Naravane added.

The eternal song ''ae mere watan ke logon'' could move the entire nation and was included in the Beating the Retreat Ceremony this year, he said.

''So there has been a strong relationship between the film industry and the armed forces, the 'real' and the 'reel' world,'' he noted.

