'Vikings' actor Gustaf Skarsgard boards 'Oppenheimer'

Swedish actor Gustaf Skarsgard, best known for shows such as ''Vikings'' and ''Westworld'', has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film ''Oppenheimer''.

The Universal Pictures project is the biopic of famed physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. Cilian Murphy stars in the titular role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skarsgard will play Hans Bethe, a German-American nuclear physicist who won the 1967 Nobel Prize in physics and was tasked by Oppenheimer to head up the T (Theoretical) division of the Manhattan Project.

''Oppenheimer'' also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian and David Rysdahl.

It is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, ''American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer'' by Kai Bird.

The film has booked July 21, 2023 as release date.

