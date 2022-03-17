Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow and more to lead cast of HBO Max film 'The Parenting'

Streamer HBO Max has roped in Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco and Dean Norris for its upcoming original film ''The Parenting'', a horror comedy.

The movie follows a young queer couple who rent a countryside cottage to host a weekend getaway with their parents, only to discover that it is inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Craig Johnson of ''Alex Strangelove'' fame will direct the film from Kent Sublette's script, reported Variety.

The roles that Cox, Kudrow, Falco and Norris will be playing have yet to be announced.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner produce the film for Good Fear Content. New Line Cinema co-produces the film. A release date has yet to be announced.

While Cox is a multiple award-winning actor who currently stars in HBO's ''Succession'', ''Friends'' star Kudrow is an Emmy winner who currently voices the main character in the Fox animated comedy ''Housebroken''.

Falco won three Emmys for her iconic role as Carmela in ''The Sopranos'' and she is set to feature in the first two sequels for James Cameron's ''Avatar''. Norris is best known for his role as Hank Schrader in ''Breaking Bad'', which he recently reprised in the prequel series ''Better Call Saul''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)