Left Menu

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performs 'The Prayer' for Ukraine during Miss World 2021

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performed 'The Prayer' during the 70th Miss World pageant to express solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

ANI | San Juan | Updated: 17-03-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 10:53 IST
Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performs 'The Prayer' for Ukraine during Miss World 2021
Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Puerto Rico

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performed 'The Prayer' during the 70th Miss World pageant to express solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The pageant was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16 (March 17 IST), after being delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Singh's soul-stirring rendition, the pageant's candidates and organisers raised their candles. The words "a prayer for peace" bannered at the screen behind the stage. Singh, from Jamaica, dressed in a graceful fuchsia dress for the event. She passed the crown to Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska from Poland.

Indian-American Shree Saini from the US bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up. Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the 70th Miss World. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022