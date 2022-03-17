Anuradha Palakurthi Juju releases new Holi song 'Biraj Mein Jhoom'

Renowned Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi Juju has come up with a new song titled 'Biraj Mein Jhoom' on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

The video is produced by Boston-based Juju Productions in collaboration with popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. Shraddha Pandit is credited for the lyrics.

Palakurthi Juju said the release of 'Biraj Mein Jhoom' is very timely and even more pertinent in today' world when mankind is waging a winning battle against skin-colour based discrimination.

''The splash of colors in the festival reminds us to judge people by actions and not looks. Requesting the Salim-Sulaiman brothers to compose was the obvious choice. We wanted a Brij-Bhasha vibe. The Merchant brothers’ commitment to Indian folk music is exemplified by their non-profit Zariya - which provides opportunities to untold folk musicians from across India,'' the singer said in a statement.

According to a press release, the video of the song was released Tuesday and has garnered over 1.5 million views.

'Biraj Mein Jhoom' stars popular TV actor Rashami Desai, known for shows like ''Uttaran'' and ''Dil Se Dil Tak''.

Salim Merchant said he has fond childhood memories of Holi that carry him to Mathura and stories of the festival related to Radha-Krishna.

''We decided to narrate this song from Radha’s viewpoint. The words had to be earthy and naughty - Shraddha Pandit’s words were apt. The tune had to be Brij-folk-based and lilting. Juju’s delivery was technically and melodically brilliant. When teams work together as well as we did, success usually follows,'' the composer said.

''We’re truly amazed by appreciation received within days of the release of the song. The quality of production, collaboration across two continents, and optimum use of latest technologies have become our hallmark, and we really appreciate our growing fan club and music lovers. Special appreciation to Bappa Lahiri for his leadership in personally trying times. Salim-Sulaiman brothers make music that touches the soul – and this song is no different,'' said Juju Productions CEO Prashanth Palakurthi.

Bappa Lahiri, the producer of the video, thanked the cast and crew for delivering ''an exceptional product within days of concept creation''.

''Rashami Desai looks stunning and brings the nuance of Mathura revelry to the song. She represents Radha’s grace, playfulness, and elegance in this video,'' Lahiri added.

