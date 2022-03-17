Left Menu

'Heropanti 2' trailer unveils Tiger Shroff as powerful hero with 'lightning speed'

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' have pushed the envelope of action entertainers, as seen from the trailer of their film unveiled on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:43 IST
Still from 'Heropanti 2' trailer (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' have pushed the envelope of action entertainers, as seen from the trailer of their film unveiled on Thursday. The three-and-a-half-minutes long trailer boasts of top-notch action. Tiger channels his heroic skills as Babloo, Tara performs the gorgeous Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets in the skin of the mysterious antagonist Laila. The film features multiple international locations including Russia, China, Africa and Egypt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbMcu7cq14J/ The sequel to Tiger's debut 'Heropanti' (2014), the film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora with music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie promises audiences a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment, all set to release in theatres this Eid, on April 29, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

