Left Menu

Rabri Devi lashes out at Nitish govt for making “Kashmir Files” tax free

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday launched a stinging attack on the Nitish Kumar government for exempting The Kashmir Files from entertainment tax and said watching a film does not fill peoples stomach. Talking to reporters outside the legislative council, she also taunted the BJP with the remark that movies must also be made on the riots that had ravaged Gujarat after the Godhra train burning.They are making a movie tax free.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:31 IST
Rabri Devi lashes out at Nitish govt for making “Kashmir Files” tax free
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday launched a stinging attack on the Nitish Kumar government for exempting "The Kashmir Files" from entertainment tax and said watching a film ''does not fill people's stomach.'' Talking to reporters outside the legislative council, she also taunted the BJP with the remark that movies must also be made on the riots that had ravaged Gujarat after the Godhra train burning.

"They are making a movie tax free. Watching a film does not fill the people's stomach. It does not give jobs to the unemployed. The ruling dispensation thinks it has fulfilled all its obligations by doling out a few kgs of foodgrains under welfare schemes", she said.

The RJD leader, whose husband Lalu Prasad had, as Railway minister, famously raised questions on the Godhra train burning, also remarked that films should be made on the communal violence that had ensued across Gujarat of which Narendra Modi was the then Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, another veteran RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary issued a strongly worded statement criticizing Nitish Kumar's "silence" over the matter.

"The BJP, which is an alliance partner, has succeeded in having its way by obtaining tax exemption for a film which does little except demonizing one community. This was not expected of Nitish Kumar who belongs to the socialist camp", Tiwary said. He also pointed out that it was not without reason that BJP leaders across the country were raving about the film which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, both of whom were known to be enthusiastic supporters of the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022