Crowd gathers to celebrate release of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' on his birth anniversary

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' was released on Thursday on his 47th birth anniversary. Puneeth died his last in October last year.

Fans in Shivamogga celebrated the film's release and the late star's birthday on the premises of theatres. Eye donation camps were also set up and hundreds of fans filled out the forms for donating their eyes. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remembered the late actor for his inspiring life and wished all success for the Puneeth-starrer 'James' which hit the screens today.

"Our most loved Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's life, his public conduct, helping nature towards the poor is exemplary and inspiring," Bommai said. Speaking to the media persons, CM Bommai added, "We should remember his huge achievements and good work at such a young age. We would have been celebrating his 47th Birthday today if he was alive today. His life is an inspiration to us though we all are in grief after losing him."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister said the date to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth posthumously would be decided in consultation with Puneeth's family members. A committee would be constituted to organise the award presentation function in a manner befitting the honour of Puneeth and Dr Rajkumar, CM Bommai said. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, 'James' features Priya Anand as the leading lady and also Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. (ANI)

