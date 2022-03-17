Entertainment News Roundup: Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London; Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on policy violation and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

Auction houses Christie's, Sotheby's, and Bonhams have canceled sales of Russian art in London in June, part of the art market's response to Western sanctions on Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The auction houses hold sales of Russian art in June and November in a period known as "Russian Art Week", attracting wealthy Russian buyers.

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on policy violation

Kanye West has been suspended from social media network Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper infringed the platform's policy regarding harassment, a spokesperson for its parent firm Meta Platforms Inc said. The platform deleted content sent from the 44-year-old rapper's account that was in violation of its policies on "hate speech and bullying and harassment," the spokesperson, Joe Osborne, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Bollywood thriller stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

Bollywood's upcoming drama thriller "Jalsa" features a role of a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same disability, in what the film's director and cast called a rare sign of inclusivity in the world's largest film industry. Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, two of Bollywood's most-admired actors, "Jalsa" (Celebration) revolves around a road accident where a driver hits a girl and flees the scene. Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old from Texas of Indian origin who has cerebral palsy, plays Balan's son.

Second Oscar nomination eased insecurities for Italian director Sorrentino

For Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, scoring the second Oscar nomination of his career this year helped ease some of his lingering insecurities as a filmmaker. "This really makes me happy and proud," Sorrentino, whose movie "The Hand of God" is up for a best international feature at this month's Academy Awards, said in an interview. "If the first time could have been attributed to chance, the second proves that one has done good work over the years."

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway tell the story of WeWork's descent

The rise and fall of office-sharing company WeWork has been turned into a television series with Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto at the helm. "WeCrashed," an eight-part limited series about founders Rebekah and Adam Neumann, will begin streaming on Apple TV + on Friday. The show details the couple's love story, successes and mistakes.

Jussie Smollett to be released from jail while appealing conviction

An Illinois appeals court on Wednesday ordered the release of actor Jussie Smollett from jail while the one-time star of the TV drama "Empire" appeals his conviction for staging a hate crime against himself. The 2-1 ruling by a three-judge panel noted that Smollett's conviction was for a non-violent offense and said he could be released upon posting a $150,000 recognizance bond. It was unclear when Smollett might walk free.

Blue Origin to fly 'SNL' star Pete Davidson to space next week

"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson has been confirmed as the next celebrity in line for a ride to the edge of space courtesy of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin astro-tourism company, with his suborbital flight set for next week. The 28-year-old comedian and boyfriend of socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was announced by Blue Origin on Monday as an "honorary guest" joining five paying customers for the company's fourth commercial flight since last summer.

Cineworld pins hope on more blockbusters in 2022 as debt pile grows

Cineworld expressed confidence on Thursday that a meatier slate of movies in 2022 would help the British cinema chain bounce back from a two-year lull, although its mounting debt pile remained a challenge. The world's second largest cinema chain with over 9,000 screens globally, Cineworld said its 2021 losses narrowed to $708 million from about $3 billion in 2020, thanks partly to Marvel superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" .

(With inputs from agencies.)