Atmosphere being created in name of 'The Kashmir Files' will increase divide: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of The Kashmir Files film will further increase the divide between different religions, including Hindus and Muslims.The recently-released movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.The debate on this film in the media and on social media spoils the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:20 IST
Atmosphere being created in name of 'The Kashmir Files' will increase divide: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the atmosphere being created in the country in the name of ''The Kashmir Files'' film will further increase the divide between different religions, including Hindus and Muslims.

The recently-released movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

''The debate on this film in the media and on social media spoils the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony. This should be avoided by the media,'' Gehlot tweeted in Hindi. He said what the situation was at that time, the discussion on it at present cannot be called proper. There is no need for any debate over ''The Kashmir Files'' movie, the chief minister said. ''The exodus of Pandits from Kashmir at that time caused pain to all countrymen, irrespective of their religion,'' Gehlot said. ''The atmosphere that is being created in the name of the film will further increase the gap between different religions including Hindu-Muslim, which is not in any way in the interest of the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

