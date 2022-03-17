Left Menu

TMC MLA sings Tagore song on Doljatra, changes mood of Assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:53 IST
The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a rare scene on Thursday when, following a request by Speaker Biman Banerjee, popular singer-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munshi sang a song of Rabindranath Tagore invoking Doljatrara, the festival of colours.

The House will not be in session till Monday for the spring festival and Banerjee made the request just before announcing adjournment of the House till 11 am on March 21. ''My pranam to the seniors and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi which is called Doljatra here. I am honoured to sing in the House, it is a privilege,'' Munshi said.

She then sang ''Ore Grihabasi, khol dwar khol laglo je dol.... (O home dweller, open the door, the Dol festival is here)'', the famous Tagore number which is sung in cultural functions on the occasion of Doljatra at many places in the state, including Visva-Bharati university.

Those in the treasury and a few in opposition bench were seen tapping the desk with the beats of the song as the melody altered the dour, business-like atmosphere of the House.

Later in the lobby, Munshi obliged the request for a selfie of several fellow legislators and others who were present there.

''As Doljatra is round the corner, I thought why not ask Aditi, who has such a beautiful voice, to sing a song after discussions are over for the day,'' the speaker later told reporters in his chamber.

However, it is not the first time that an MLA sang a song in the House.

Veteran legislator Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI that Congress member Sukhbilas Barma had sung songs in the House.

''There are others too. But I cannot remember now,'' the TMC MLA said.

