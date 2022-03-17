Left Menu

Both Hindus and Muslims belong here, divisions not desirable: Nana Patekar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:04 IST
Both Hindus and Muslims belong here, divisions not desirable: Nana Patekar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday said both the Hindus and Muslims belong to India and divisions in society are not desirable.

He was replying to reporters' questions about the film ''The Kashmir Files'' on the sidelines of an event here.

Asked about raging debates over the film which deals with the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, Patekar said, ''Hindus and Muslims very much belong here, and it is necessary for them to live together and they must live together.

''If division is taking place, it is wrong,'' he added.

Patekar, however, also said he had not watched the film yet and would not be able to make any comment on it. ''But a controversy erupting over a film is not good,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022