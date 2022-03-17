Zelenskiy visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity

Left Menu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app. "So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app. After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelenskiy said: "It is not easy, but we do the right thing."

Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family's car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: "And everybody supports you on TikTok," prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage. "So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked. "All talk about you, it is all about you." (Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Leslie Adler)

