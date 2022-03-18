Left Menu

Daniel Radcliffe shares why he will not star in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Daniel Radcliffe will not be returning to Hogwarts anytime soon.

18-03-2022
Daniel Radcliffe will not be returning to Hogwarts anytime soon. E! News obtained quotes of 'The Harry Potter' star's recent interview with The New York Times in which he revealed that he would not be interested in returning for the film adaptation of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', the play that's currently on Broadway and in six other cities around the globe.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Daniel said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life." He added a glimmer of hope for fans in the future.

"I'm never going to say never," he continued, "but the 'Star Wars' guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now." The 32-year-old actor recently commemorated the franchise's 20th anniversary with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the Hogwarts cast for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter reunion'.

Up next, Daniel will be seen in 'Weird: the Al Yankovic Story', a biopic about the comedic parody song musician and singer "Weird Al" Yankovic. (ANI)

