Justin Bieber shares he got scared after wife Hailey's hospitalisation

Justin Bieber has spoken up about his wife Hailey's health, who suffered a blood clot in her brain last week. As per E! News, the topic came up after the power went out in the middle of Justin's Justice World Tour performance in Denver, Colorado.

"You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," the 28-year-old singer said. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife." He explained that Hailey, 25, is recovering, saying, "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."

Justin also expressed his appreciation to the fans for coming to his show. "But tonight, I just, you know, I'm really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life, you know?" he continued. "There's a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room altogether, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight."

Hailey shared the news of her blood clot in a March 12 Instagram post, recalling how she'd been sitting at breakfast with Justin on March 10 when she "started having stroke-like symptoms" and was rushed to the hospital. Hailey assured her fans and followers that she is home now and feeling better. (ANI)

