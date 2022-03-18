Left Menu

Justin Bieber shares he got scared after wife Hailey's hospitalisation

Justin Bieber has spoken up about his wife Hailey's health, who suffered a blood clot in her brain last week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:06 IST
Justin Bieber shares he got scared after wife Hailey's hospitalisation
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Justin Bieber has spoken up about his wife Hailey's health, who suffered a blood clot in her brain last week. As per E! News, the topic came up after the power went out in the middle of Justin's Justice World Tour performance in Denver, Colorado.

"You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," the 28-year-old singer said. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife." He explained that Hailey, 25, is recovering, saying, "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."

Justin also expressed his appreciation to the fans for coming to his show. "But tonight, I just, you know, I'm really grateful to be here with you guys just celebrating life, you know?" he continued. "There's a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room altogether, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight."

Hailey shared the news of her blood clot in a March 12 Instagram post, recalling how she'd been sitting at breakfast with Justin on March 10 when she "started having stroke-like symptoms" and was rushed to the hospital. Hailey assured her fans and followers that she is home now and feeling better. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022