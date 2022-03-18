Left Menu

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher reach USD 30 million donation target for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis expressed their gratitude to fans for helping them hit their USD 30 million donation goal for helping Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:14 IST
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis expressed their gratitude to fans for helping them hit their USD 30 million donation goal for helping Ukraine amid Russia's military operations. The pair shared a video on Instagram to announce that they have achieved their goal, adding that their work is still not finished.

"Over 65,000 of you donated," Mila said. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support." She went on, "While this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

Ashton explained that while they have hit their set goal, they will keep raising money and work to get their collected donations to those in need. He said, "We're gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbNncvNFCMX/ The conflict hits close to home for Mila, who shared earlier this month that while she moved to the United States in 1991, she is proud to be from Ukraine.

"I've always considered myself American--a proud American," Mila said in a prior video. "I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian." (ANI)

