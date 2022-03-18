Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan extends heartfelt greetings on occasion of Holi

As the nation celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan extended his warm greetings to everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:29 IST
Abhishek Bachchan extends heartfelt greetings on occasion of Holi
Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan extended his warm greetings to everyone. Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Guru' actor shared a series of pictures where he sported a white T-shirt and posed with a smile. In another picture, the white T-shirt was smeared in colours, aptly capturing the beauty of the festival.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon. The Holi post shared by Abhishek accumulated several likes and comments by B-town celebrities and fans.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy Holi Stud!" A fan commented, "Happy Holi..to all family.... Rang barse bhige chunarwaliiiiiiii."

Another fan wrote, "Wish you and family a very Happy Holi Sir. Stay Healthy and Stay Colourful." "May Rang Barse upon you," a fan wrote.

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the movie 'Dasvi' with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which will have a direct OTT release, will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022