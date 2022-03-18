Marc Webb to direct supernatural thriller 'Day Drinker'

Filmmaker Marc Webb is set to direct a supernatural thriller film, titled ''Day Drinker''.

''The Tomorrow War'' scribe Zach Dean has penned the script, which centres around the bond between an enigmatic stranger and a bartender mourning the loss of her lover.

According to Deadline, the film is set in coastal France, Portugal, and Spain, and explores the themes of "love, friendship, and revenge".

Dean will also produce the project alongside Lit Entertainment Group's Adam Kolbrenner. 30West is financing and will executive-produce. Webb is best known for directing movies such as ''Days of Summer'', two ''The Amazing Spider-Man'' movies and ''Gifted''.

The filmmaker is currently working in London on Disney's ''Snow White'' remake, starring ''West Side Story'' star Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

