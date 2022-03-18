Have an idea for third directorial, but probably won't act in it: Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade says directing a film in which he is also acting can get a bit daunting and that is why he will focus on just one job whenever he decides to go behind the camera.

After appearing in successful films like ''Iqbal'', ''Om Shanti Om'', the ''Golmaal'' and ''Housefull'' franchise, Talpade made his directorial debut in 2017 with ''Poster Boys''.

The comedy film was headlined by brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and also featured Talpade.

The 46-year-old actor said that he is currently working on his second directorial, tentatively titled ''Sar Car Ki Seva Mei''. Produced by Raaj Bhattacharya and Hariharan J Iyer, the film went on floors last year.

''That is the working title for now. It's a sweet little story about a man whose car gets stolen and what he does to get it back. I play that part and direct it as well,'' Talpade said.

Even before the release of his slice-of-life film, the actor-filmmaker said he's toying with another story idea, but isn't keen to headline the project.

''I have one more story which I want to direct. If I do direct it, I'll probably just stick to that and won't really act in it. Direction takes a lot out of you. I feel I'll be able to do more justice if I'm only directing a film, rather than doing both. It's too much work otherwise,'' he added.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his latest film, ''Kaun Pravin Tambe?'', a biopic on Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, ''Kaun Pravin Tambe?'' promises a ''unique insight'' into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

The movie is backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1.

