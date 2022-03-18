Taraji P Henson to star and produce film 'Time Alone'

Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P Henson will headline the upcoming feature film ''Time Alone''.

According to Deadline, the film is an adaptation of the award-winning play of the same title from Alessandro Camon, who will also direct, as per Deadline.

The ''Hidden Figures'' star will feature in the movie as the mother of a police officer murdered in the line of duty.

The story also focuses on another character, Gabriel, a young man convicted of killing a gang rival.

''Their parallel journeys bring them to the world’s most lonely places: the silent house of a grieving mother, and a solitary confinement cell. Both characters are pushed to the limit of their resilience, until their stories unexpectedly converge,'' the official description read.

The drama explores issues of justice, social isolation, and the possibility of forgiveness.

Henson will produce the project through her TPH Entertainment banner, alongside Todd Black, Marni Rosenzweig of The Rosenzweig Group, Suzanne Warren, Emanuele Moretti, and Jai Khanna.

''I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives,'' said Henson.

“With 'Time Alone', Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured society offers a new look at empathy and compassion, which is more relevant now than ever. I’m honoured to collaborate with Alessandro and this team of producers to bring his heartfelt play to the screen and to share this story with a wider audience,'' she added.

