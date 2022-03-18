Left Menu

B-town celebrities share Holi greetings on social media

The fun-filled festival Holi is here and several Bollywood celebrities have extended heartfelt greetings for their fans and followers on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:05 IST
B-town celebrities share Holi greetings on social media
Pictures shared by celebrities (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fun-filled festival Holi is here and several Bollywood celebrities have extended heartfelt greetings for their fans and followers on social media. A slew of celebrities including Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar and more shared colourful greetings through their respective social media handles on Friday.

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Badi Holi or Dhulandi is celebrated today. It is marked by playing with water & colours with each other in sheer joy. Holi is celebrated with great pomp in Mathura - Vrindavan, Barsana & Nandgaon in UP. Time for camaraderie,festivity & merriment! Come, let's play Holi" Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of him happily clad in Holi colours.

He added the caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "I wish you and your entire family a very Happy Holi." Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared Holi greetings on his Instagram Story by posting a clip of his 'Jabariya Jodi' (2019) Holi-themed song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar penned Holi greeting on his Twitter handle. "May this festival of colors bring the ultimate happiness, good health and prosperity in our life," he tweeted.

Kajol posted a video message on her Instagram handle, encouraging her followers to "save water" and have a happy and safe Holi. Several other celebrities including Sunny Deol, Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more extended Holi greetings for their fans on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022