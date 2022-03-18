Kareena Kapoor chooses to celebrate Holi differently this year

While most B-town celebs are sharing Holi colours-clad pictures on their Instagram handles, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to do things differently. Bebo, who is currently vacationing at a tropical destination with her family, posted an adorable picture with her son Jeh.

In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen sitting on a beach, building a sandcastle together. Kareena penned the caption, "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!"

Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif poured heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

