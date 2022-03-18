Amitabh Bachchan shares endearing picture with wife Jaya Bachchan on Holi

Left Menu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, treated his fans to a beautiful picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:39 IST
Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, treated his fans to a beautiful picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Instagram Handle, the 'Jhund' actor shared a lovable photo. In the image, Amitabh can be seen putting a 'tikka' on Jaya's forehead, while Jaya can be seen holding a plate full of different colours of gulal.

He captioned his post by writing, "Holi ki anek anek shubhkamnaye." Talking about Amitabh's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the upcoming film, 'Runway 34' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, he has 'Brahmastra' and 'Uunchai' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

