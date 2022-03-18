Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor extends Holi greetings with throwback picture

The festival of colours, Holi, has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actor Karisma Kapoor also extended her warm greetings to everyone with a throwback photo.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:53 IST
Karisma Kapoor extends Holi greetings with throwback picture
Karisma Kapoor with her parents (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The festival of colours, Holi, has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actor Karisma Kapoor also extended her warm greetings to everyone with a throwback photo. Taking to her Instagram Handle, the 'Hero No. 1' actor shared a black and white picture from her childhood days. In the image, little Karisma can be seen enjoying her time with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

She captioned her post by writing, "Happy Holi. From mine to yours. #Nostalgia #RKHoli." Karisma's post accumulated several likes and comments from B-town celebrities and fans.

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon, while Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Currently, Karisma is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with her sister Kareena Kapoor, friend Natasha Poonawalla and children Taimur and Jeh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022