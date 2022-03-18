Left Menu

Kapoor family remembers late Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary

On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 84th birth anniversary on Friday, members of the Kapoor family shared tributes on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:55 IST
Kapoor family remembers late Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary
Late Shashi Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 84th birth anniversary on Friday, members of the Kapoor family shared tributes on social media. Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his father's portrait, clicked along with a glass of drink in his hand.

"Happy happy b'day," he wrote the caption. Kunal's son Zahan Kapoor shared an adorable picture with his grandfather from his childhood days.

He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday Dadaji!" Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems.

In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English. Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including 'Sangram' (1950) and 'Dana Paani' (1953). He worked in four Hindi films as a child artiste from 1948 to 1954.

His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 'Dharmputra', directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition. Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halal' (1982). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022