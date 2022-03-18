Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 'Phoolo Wali Holi' with kids Samisha, Viaan

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way!

18-03-2022
Shilpa Shetty with her kids Viaan and Samisha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way! The 46-year-old actor shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle in which her children--son Viaan and daughter Samisha could be seen playing Holi with flowers.

For the occasion, Shilpa dressed her 2-year-old daughter Samisha in a customised white top, with her name written at the back. On the other hand, Viaan could be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with colourful pom poms accentuated on the collar of his shirt. https://www.instagram.com/p/CbPGNy8DyAR/

Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, "May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire. It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life... May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones!" Last night, Shilpa also shared a glimpse of her Holika Dahan celebrations at her home with Samisha and Viaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

