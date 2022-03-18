Left Menu

Political leaders in Bengal celebrate 'Dol jatra' with fervour, says festival unites people

Taking a break from political activities, leaders of different parties in West Bengal took part in Dol Jatra or Holi festivities on Friday.Senior TMC leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Sujit Basu, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen and Chandrima Bhattacharya were seen playing with colours in their respective localities.Several BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Subhas Sarkar, also marked the occasion with fervour.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a break from political activities, leaders of different parties in West Bengal took part in ‘Dol Jatra’ or Holi festivities on Friday.

Senior TMC leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Sujit Basu, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen and Chandrima Bhattacharya were seen playing with colours in their respective localities.

Several BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and Subhas Sarkar, also marked the occasion with fervour. ''Today, there will be no political activity. ‘Dol jatra’ is a unique festival that gives us an opportunity to celebrate life with its myriad colours,'' minister Sujit Basu said as some of his supporters smeared him with green 'gulal'.

Bhattacharya, the minister of state for urban development and municipal affairs, was seen matching steps with some dancers at a programme in south Kolkata.

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar, however, hit a political note, stating that the 'gulal' (coloured powder) he smeared on people's faces was sourced from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''Let us hope 'sushasan' (good governance) prevails in West Bengal and prosperous days are ahead for the state. Adityanath ji made it possible in UP,'' he added.

Ghosh, the BJP national vice-president, celebrated the festival of colours in his constituency.

''Holi is a festival which unites us all,'' he said.

Hakim, the mayor of Kolkata, in a similar vein, said, ''Holi reminds us about the diverse culture and multiple hues of Bharat... it represents the rainbow of pluralism. We are all united.'' PTI SUS SBN RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

