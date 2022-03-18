Left Menu

With pandemic waning, Chhattisgarh witnesses not-so-muted Holi celebration

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:37 IST
With pandemic waning, Chhattisgarh witnesses not-so-muted Holi celebration
  • Country:
  • India

Holi was celebrated with traditional pomp and fervour in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday amid a steady drop in COVID-19 cases that allowed most pandemic curbs to be withdrawn.

People thronged squares and junctions in several parts of the city and played with colour amid dance and song.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared pictures of celebrations at his residence on social media. Sumit Pansari, a shopkeeper, said crowds thronged markets once again and sales were much higher than the last two years when celebrations were completely muted due to the pandemic.

Doctor Premlal Patel, a Durg resident, said people seemed to be very excited to be part of celebrations this year, though he advised them to adhere to all pandemic-related norms amid revelry.

Reports of celebrations also came from Bilaspur and other areas of the state.

A police official said no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere in the state till afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022