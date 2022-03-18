Left Menu

Sunny Deol celebrates Holi on the sets of 'Gadar 2'

Actor Sunny Deol celebrated this year's Holi with the cast and crew of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:22 IST
Actor Sunny Deol celebrated this year's Holi with the cast and crew of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared a video in which he could be seen applying gulal to 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma and his son Utkarsh Sharma.

"#HappyHoli everyone from the team of #Gadar2," Sunny captioned the post. On the film front, Sunny is currently busy shooting for 'Gadar 2', a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', co-starring Ameesha Patel in the lead role.

The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first instalment. 'Gadar 2' will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

The film went on floors in December in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

