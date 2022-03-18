Pulkit Samrat gives sneak peek into Holi celebrations on 'Fukrey 3' film set

Actor Pulkit Samrat celebrated Holi on the sets of his upcoming film 'Fukrey 3' with co-stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit shared a group picture from the shoot set of 'Fukrey 3' where he could be seen drenched in gulal colours. Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh could also be seen posing all smiles with other cast and crew of the upcoming movie.

"Happy Holi from Fukras!!!!" Pulkit captioned the post. For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. The production is currently underway in the national capital.

The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017.

Apart from Pulkit, Richa, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)